Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 9th May, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Works commence for new Catheterisation Lab at St Bernard’s Hospital

By Chronicle Staff
9th May 2024

The construction for a highly anticipated Catheterisation Lab at St Bernard’s Hospital has started.

The Catheterisation Lab, once completed, will be crucial for patients requiring cardiac procedures, offering cutting-edge technology and specialised care, said a statement from the Gibraltar Health Authority.

“With its advanced equipment and the GHA’s highly skilled medical professionals, the new service aims to enhance diagnostic accuracy, improve treatment outcomes, and most importantly, save lives,” said the statement.

“The new Catheterisation Lab will be located near the Accident and Emergency Department and patients will be able to be transported from A&E to the new Catheterisation Lab in approximately 90 seconds.”

Earlier this week, the Minister for Health, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, the GHA Director General Kevin McGee and the Chairperson of the Gibraltar Cardiac Association Suyenne Catania together with the GHA’s Consultant Cardiologist Dr Roger Moore visited the site to see the commencement of works for themselves.

Construction of the Catheterisation Lab is expected to be completed in the last quarter of this year, with plans for it to be operational shortly thereafter.

“We are thrilled to see that finally works on the catheterisation lab have commenced. This significant development brings us one step closer to advancing cardiac care in Gibraltar,” said Ms Catania.

“The Gibraltar Cardiac Association looks forward to the positive impact this facility will have on the health and wellbeing of our community.”

Mr McGee added, “The main benefit of having a Cardiac Catheterisation Suite in-house will greatly benefit our patients. This substantial investment will result in patients receiving their treatment in Gibraltar and avoiding delays as presently this service is being provided by a private provider in Spain. Our aim at the GHA is to continue improving our services locally and provide the best health care for our community.”

For her part Ms Arias-Vasquez, stated that the start of the works represented a significant step forward in the Government's “commitment to providing world-class healthcare services to the people of Gibraltar in Gibraltar.”

“This facility will not only improve access to advanced cardiac care but also contribute to the patient’s overall experience.”

“The new Cath Lab will mean patients will be able to be in a Cath Lab in approximately 90 seconds instead of having to be transferred to a tertiary centre outside Gibraltar, with the consequential delays that might involve.”

“I am grateful to the GHA team for their work on delivering this project and to the Gibraltar Cardiac Association for lobbying the Government on this front for some time.”

“During the campaign we said we wanted to repatriate services to Gibraltar. We will continue to do this and provide both great services and value for money to the Gibraltarian taxpayer,” she added.

Most Read

Local News

Bank scammer takes thousands from local couple

Tue 7th May, 2024

Local News

Short-toed eagle rescued in Devils Tower Road

Wed 8th May, 2024

Sports

Angel Investor Saves Gibraltar Football Club Manchester 62 with $20m Investment,

Wed 8th May, 2024

Local News

‘The King’s Residence’ submits new proposal for Devil’s Tower Road

Mon 6th May, 2024

Local News

New airside equipment for Gibraltar International Airport

Fri 3rd May, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th May 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
‘No conspiracy or collusion’ behind McGrail retirement, Inquiry told

8th May 2024

Local News
CYE-CYL and Help Me Learn Africa’s ‘Travel with A Purpose’ returns

8th May 2024

Local News
St Anne’s School visit New Mole House

8th May 2024

Local News
RG holds charity challenges for Benevolent Fund

8th May 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024