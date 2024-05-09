Works commence for new Catheterisation Lab at St Bernard’s Hospital

The construction for a highly anticipated Catheterisation Lab at St Bernard’s Hospital has started.

The Catheterisation Lab, once completed, will be crucial for patients requiring cardiac procedures, offering cutting-edge technology and specialised care, said a statement from the Gibraltar Health Authority.

“With its advanced equipment and the GHA’s highly skilled medical professionals, the new service aims to enhance diagnostic accuracy, improve treatment outcomes, and most importantly, save lives,” said the statement.

“The new Catheterisation Lab will be located near the Accident and Emergency Department and patients will be able to be transported from A&E to the new Catheterisation Lab in approximately 90 seconds.”

Earlier this week, the Minister for Health, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, the GHA Director General Kevin McGee and the Chairperson of the Gibraltar Cardiac Association Suyenne Catania together with the GHA’s Consultant Cardiologist Dr Roger Moore visited the site to see the commencement of works for themselves.

Construction of the Catheterisation Lab is expected to be completed in the last quarter of this year, with plans for it to be operational shortly thereafter.

“We are thrilled to see that finally works on the catheterisation lab have commenced. This significant development brings us one step closer to advancing cardiac care in Gibraltar,” said Ms Catania.

“The Gibraltar Cardiac Association looks forward to the positive impact this facility will have on the health and wellbeing of our community.”

Mr McGee added, “The main benefit of having a Cardiac Catheterisation Suite in-house will greatly benefit our patients. This substantial investment will result in patients receiving their treatment in Gibraltar and avoiding delays as presently this service is being provided by a private provider in Spain. Our aim at the GHA is to continue improving our services locally and provide the best health care for our community.”

For her part Ms Arias-Vasquez, stated that the start of the works represented a significant step forward in the Government's “commitment to providing world-class healthcare services to the people of Gibraltar in Gibraltar.”

“This facility will not only improve access to advanced cardiac care but also contribute to the patient’s overall experience.”

“The new Cath Lab will mean patients will be able to be in a Cath Lab in approximately 90 seconds instead of having to be transferred to a tertiary centre outside Gibraltar, with the consequential delays that might involve.”

“I am grateful to the GHA team for their work on delivering this project and to the Gibraltar Cardiac Association for lobbying the Government on this front for some time.”

“During the campaign we said we wanted to repatriate services to Gibraltar. We will continue to do this and provide both great services and value for money to the Gibraltarian taxpayer,” she added.