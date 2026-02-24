Works on Bridge House starting soon after ‘hiccups’, says Minister for Housing

Works on Bridge House, a proposed halfway house at Johnston’s Passage, are set to begin soon after unexpected “hiccups”, the Minister for Housing Pat Orfila told Parliament.

Bridge House will cater exclusively for men undergoing separation or divorce who require financial assistance.

GSD MP Atrish Sanchez asked Ms Orfila about the project which was greenlit by the DPC last year and is managed by the Bridge House Charitable Trust.

Ms Sanchez put it to the minister that in January 2025 it had been suggested that Bridge House would open later that year, asking why that timeline appeared to have slipped.

Ms Orfila said the project remained on track but that there had been some challenges due to the building’s condition.

She added the project was currently in the pre-construction phase and when pressed by Ms Sanchez for clarity on the timeline of construction, Ms Orfila said it was a case of getting started.

“Remember that this is an old building that needs to be transformed, and sometimes, when this happens, you do come across hiccups that you didn't expect at the very beginning,” Ms Orfila said.

“But we are overcoming them, and they should be starting very soon.”

She confirmed that the project had received the necessary approvals including the DPC and fire services.

“We have got everything covered and done,” Ms Orfila said.

She added it is expected Bridge House will be able to accommodate between 20 and 22 residents once completed.

Ms Orfila described how the facility is intended for men “in the process of separation or divorce” who require support “as most are paying alimony, rent, maintenance, et cetera, while they find their feet during this transitional period in their lives.”

She also confirmed that Bridge House would not accommodate homeless men or those at risk of homelessness.

Ms Sanchez asked how referrals and allocations would be managed and Ms Orfila responded said arrangements had not yet been finalised.

“That is something that we haven't really sat down to do yet,” she said.

Ms Orfila said the allocation will presumably be run by a group of people who will take on board the requests to people who wanting to use Bridge House.

She added that the focus at present was on preparing the building.

“At the moment, we are concentrating on the building of a Bridge House, and then its division of rooms, rather than who's going to sit around the table,” she said.

“Let's have the building first, and then we shall take them on board.”

When asked about funding, the minister said Bridge House would be “wholly run by charity” and not by Government.

The Government has previously announced it has donated the building valued at over £2 million, to this cause, and has called for donations from the public.

She added that she did not foresee additional direct public funding, such as yearly grants or payment of wages.