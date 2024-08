The Gibraltar Port Authority has issued a notice to mariners that there are planned works around the East Side Reclamation.

The Authority posted the notice on social media site ‘X’, formerly known as twitter, that works will be carried out neat East Side Reclamation via barge for one month.

The barge will be lit and manned during the night and maritime users (including paddle boards, kayaks, etc) are requested to keep clear of the work, the Authority said.