Works to start on the Mount next month
The Mount is set to get a new lease of life and to become an area of respite, serenity, play, weddings, and leisure when works on the site start next month. The Government of Gibraltar announced recently a tender to clear the vegetation at one of the Rock’s most historic landmarks was awarded. This marks...
