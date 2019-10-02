Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 2nd Oct, 2019

Local News

World Investor Week

Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
2nd October 2019

The Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC) is taking part in World Investor Week, a global campaign promoted by the International Organisation of Securities Commissions .

The weeklong campaign is aimed at raising awareness of the importance of investor protection and education, with the GFSC manning informational stands this week.

The GFSC will be manning their stands today at Piazza and the World Trade Center between 10am and 2pm where staff will be available to provide information on safe online investing, digital assets and Initial Coin Offerings, as well as the basics of investing.

