World Water Day marked with Action4Schools/Aquagib cooperation

Today is World Water Day and AquaGib has announced that it funded Action4Schools’ well number 102 in Mokolloh Village, Moyamba, Sierra Leone.

This is the second well sponsored by AquaGIb, with the first one being done in 2017.

“We are thrilled that Gibraltar's water company have once again supported our charity and funded a new water well project at Mokolloh Village, Moyamba in Sierra Leone,” said Jimmy Bruzon founder of Action4Schools.

“AquaGib's well is Gibraltar's 102nd water well provided since 2013 and we continue to work hard to provide more wells and bring clean, safe water to more villages in Sierra Leone.”

Paul Singleton the Managing Director of AquaGib said, “AquaGib is a long-time supporter of Action4Schools over the years since 2017 in various different ways.”

“We are delighted to announce the completion of our second water well project in Sierra Leone, and it couldn’t be better timing than to be able to do this on World Water Day 2024.”

“Jimmy and his team do a phenomenal amount of excellent work for the less privileged communities in Sierra Leone, and as the water utility for Gibraltar, AquaGib is well informed on how critical the provision of clean drinking water is for every community, making this a natural collaboration.”

This year’s theme for the UN World Water Day is ‘Water for peace’.

“Water can create peace or spark conflict,” stated the UN.

“When water is scarce or polluted, or when people have unequal, or no access, tensions can rise between communities and countries.”

More than 3 billion people worldwide depend on water that crosses national borders but only 24 countries have cooperation agreements for all their shared water.

“World Water Day is an opportunity to reflect on the way water positively affects life in general, in particular in areas that may be disadvantaged by the negative effects of climate issues or of war and conflict,” said Mr Singleton.

“World Water Day 2024 this year specifically focuses on the theme `Water for Peace’.”

“Water has the power to create peace or conflict, and in times of negative climate change, it is important to remember that clean drinking water is essential for life.”

“In Gibraltar, we should never forget how fortunate we are to have this on a daily basis, making it our responsibility to promote the development of water projects such as Action4Schools water wells project, to enhance those communities where clean drinking water does not exist,” he added.

As Action4Schools provide more and more wells to places in Sierra Leone, they are giving those towns or areas independent and access to clean water.

The UN stated that when we cooperate on water, we create a positive ripple effect – fostering harmony, generating prosperity and building resilience to shared challenges.

Mr Bruzon praised AquaGib for being part of creating that ripple effect for hundreds of people with well number 102.

“We will continue to provide water wells as long as the generous people of Gibraltar continue to support our work and thankfully the support is growing by the day,” said Mr Bruzon.

“It is wonderful to be able to celebrate World Water Day with news of more wells in the pipeline and today we can announce that more wells will be provided in the coming months before the rainy season starts and makes access to remote villages such as Mokolloh practically impossible,” he added.

He also used World Water Day to invite any individual, club, group or company to contact him about sponsoring a well. Or indeed setting up a direct debit every month where the accumulated funds will go towards providing wells, as well as schools and lifesaving hernia operations.

“Gibraltar is blessed with clean, safe water and it is vital that we continue to cherish and look after our water and not take it for granted, we have seen the devastating effects of the lack of water in so many countries and it is great to see that Gibraltar is playing its part in contributing to the UN targets for meeting the Sustainable Development Goal No. 6 which is to ensure access to water and sanitation for all,” said Mr Bruzon.

“Although it may feel like a small part that we are playing it is a vital step in the right direction, water is life changing and life saving for so many needy communities and we wish to thank Gibraltar as a whole for getting behind our water projects.”

Anyone wishing to donate to Action4School or set up a standing order can contact Mr Bruzon on 5763100.

To donate:

Action4schools-Sierra Leone

NatWest Bank, GIBRALTAR

Account 48084352 – Sort Code 60-60-60

To help water consumption locally, AquaGib have suggestions on how to reduce the amount of water used.

On salt water it said: “Here is a simple equation: The less salt water we need to pump to our customers’ toilets = less electricity we need to use + less fuel consumed in doing so.”

It suggests that, to help limit saltwater usage, a dual-flush toilet will allow for shorter flushes for liquids and longer flushes for everything else. This effectively limits the amount of water used unnecessarily.

Another suggestion is to place a heavy object or container in your toilet cistern. “If you insert a bottle full of water in the cistern you will displace volume which would otherwise be occupied by more water. So, by filling the tank with a solid object you are limiting the amount of water inside and therefore restricting the amount of water used with every flush,” it said.

On potable water, AquaGib suggests showers instead of baths.

“Even though having a bath may be relaxing and cosy, it generates excessive wastewater.”

“A shower, with a conventional shower head (not a power shower) uses around two-thirds less water than a bath.”

“Also consider this; showers rinse dirt off you, baths let you sit in it,” it added.

Don't use more water than you require when boiling a kettle; use the washing machine or dishwasher with a full load - half-load programmes use more than half the water of a full load.

AquaGib also suggests that people shut off or fix dripping taps.

And finally, they advise people not to leave the tap running whilst brushing teeth.