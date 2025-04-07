World Wildlife Day celebrated at the Natural History Museum

The Gibraltar National Museum marked World Wildlife Day with a public event last Saturday at the Natural History Museum at Parson’s Lodge.

The event was organised in collaboration with the Gibraltar Ornithological and Natural History Society (GONHS), and supported by Monkey Talk, HM Government of Gibraltar’s Department of the Environment, Sustainability, Climate Change and Heritage, and the University of Gibraltar.

The day featured family-friendly activities including interactive exhibits, live demonstrations, and an insight into Gibraltar’s incredible wildlife.

This year's theme is 'Wildlife Conservation Finance: Investing in People and Planet'. The international event celebrates the importance of animals and plants and the benefits they bring to the world.

Visitors had the opportunity to speak with local scientists and naturalists, who shared insights into their conservation work and the importance of protecting wildlife.