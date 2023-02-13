Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 13th Feb, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

World’s largest ocean-going wooden sailing ship set for Gib visit

By Chronicle Staff
13th February 2023

The world’s largest ocean-going wooden sailing ship, the ship Götheborg of Sweden, announced on Monday that Gibraltar will be the second stopover on its European tour in 2023.

The visit, scheduled for April 6 to 9, will be the first time the ship visits Gibraltar and it will be moored at the Mid Harbour Marina.

Götheborg of Sweden is a unique replica of an 18th century Swedish East India Company merchant ship that sank outside of Gothenburg in 1745.

The replica took 10 years to build and was launched 20 years ago.

In 2023, the ship will be sailing throughout Europe and is inviting people to sail along as deckhands on board or visit the ship while in port.

Coming from Sète in the south of France, Gibraltar will be the second stopover on the European Tour 2023.

After the stopover in Gibraltar, a long and adventurous sailing leg will follow through the Strait of Gibraltar, along the coast of Portugal and across the Bay of Biscay.

“We are delighted and proud to welcome the magnificent ship Götheborg to Gibraltar for the very first time", said Vijay Daryanani, the Minister for Business, Tourism and the Port.

“We are now looking forward to the opportunity for visitors to board and experience the Götheborg before she sets out through the Strait of Gibraltar to head north.”

The ship will be moored at the central location Mid Harbour Marina and will be open to the public during its stay in Gibraltar.

“We have passed Gibraltar on two occasions before, last year after our stopover in Malaga and in 2007 on our way back to Sweden from China,” said Kristoffer Bennis, Expedition Director at Götheborg of Sweden.

“Now we are excited to finally make an official stopover in this iconic place.”

Last year, Götheborg of Sweden created great attention during her expedition, making 13 stopovers in 11 countries across Europe.

More than 60,000 people visited the ship during the different stopovers, and 500 people sailed with the ship as deckhands.

One of the most noticed and publicised stopovers was London, where thousands of people greeted the ship as she sailed up the Thames and passed Tower Bridge.

As Gibraltar is announced as the second stopover on the European Tour 2023, the possibility to apply to sail along as a deckhand on board on the first and second sailing legs, from Barcelona to Sète, and Sète to Gibraltar, are opened up.

A longer sailing leg consisting of the first six weeks of sailing has previously been published, with the possibility to sail along for free.

With separate sailing legs being published, it is now possible to join just one sailing leg as a paying deckhand.
To sail the ship, a crew of 70 people is needed. About 20 persons are professional crew.

The other 50 are deckhands, who are members of the public that sail along for the adventure, experience, and opportunity to learn how to sail an 18th century ship.

The ship Götheborg is owned by SOIC, which is owned by the Gothenburg based logistics company Greencarrier AB, and is used as a platform to promote trade relations.

For more information on the ship and how to apply to join her crew visit https://www.gotheborg.se/.

Most Read

Local News

Body of GHA doctor found in collapsed building in Turkey

Sun 12th Feb, 2023

Local News

Bad weather and staff shortages signal weekend of disruption at Gibraltar airport

Fri 10th Feb, 2023

Local News

Gibraltarian playwright is ‘rising star’ with sell-out show in London

Sat 11th Feb, 2023

Local News

Two Spanish customs officers injured and shots fired during incident on Eastern beach

Thu 2nd Feb, 2023

Local News

Unite General Secretary calls on Morrisons chief executive to intervene and end dispute over ‘paltry’ pay deal

Mon 13th Feb, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th February 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
GSD pushes Govt on Spanish tax blacklist

13th February 2023

Local News
Gibraltar mourns GHA doctor who died in Turkey earthquake

13th February 2023

Local News
Unite General Secretary calls on Morrisons chief executive to intervene and end dispute over ‘paltry’ pay deal

13th February 2023

Local News
Artists band together for Ukraine charity auction

13th February 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023