Wrap up for tonight’s Cavalcade
People attending tonight’s Three Kings’ Cavalcade should wrap up warm.
Steph Ball from MeteoGib said the weather today should be “mainly dry but still quite breezy with a fresh and gusty west to northwesterly wind.”
“It’ll feel noticeably colder in that wind, so people may want to wrap up.”
“The day itself “is expected to bring a mix of cloud and sunshine and the risk of a shower.”
“And a cooler and windier day with a fresh or strong and blustery west to northwesterly wind picking up and high nearer 16C.”