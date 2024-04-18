Writing Initiative for Young Authors - promoting Gibraltar stories and Llanito

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) on behalf of the Ministry for Culture has launched a writing initiative to provide a development opportunity for a young author.

This initiative is open to writers or aspiring writers aged 14 to 25, and on this occasion the aim is to promote Gibraltar stories and the Llanito language.

The first initiative culminated with the publication and launch of ‘Into the Shadows’ a novella by Jared Cruz in November 2022.

Successful applicants will be given the opportunity to work alongside some of Gibraltar’s established authors and others experienced in literature who will be able to share their insight and knowledge.

The aspiring young writer will be mentored and encouraged to write an original story / composition, which will then be published.

They will be supported throughout the process with assistance for research provided, through the editing stages and the printing and publishing of their work.

To apply, young authors are required to complete an entry form and submit an example of their writing whilst also explaining why this initiative appeals to them, and why they enjoy writing.

The successful applicant will have to commit to sessions with authors and mentors, these meetings may be in person or online.

They will also have to work to specific set deadlines.

Commenting on the initiative the Minister for Culture, Christian Santos said it was exactly the type of initiative he supported wholeheartedly.

“I fully endorse any opportunities for development for our younger generations and this in particular will afford the young person the chance to be mentored by established authors,” he said.

“This will not only inspire them but give them insight into the world of writing from inception of an idea to the culmination of having their work published.”

“The focus on Gibraltar stories and Llanito is especially important.”

“I am a great supporter of our culture and identity and I am excited to see what our younger generation will produce through this initiative,” he added.

Entry forms can be downloaded from culture.gi. and will include terms and conditions of entry.

For enquiries, please contact the Cultural Development Unit on Tel 200 40843 or email development@culture.gov.g