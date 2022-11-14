Yale professor advises GHA on fostering positive work culture
Professor Leslie Curry of Yale University has spent a week in Gibraltar visiting the GHA and presenting recommendations on ways to improve performance by fostering an inclusive and diverse culture at work. Through her research of American hospitals, Prof Curry has analysed what makes a good hospital and a bad hospital. The research analysed why...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here