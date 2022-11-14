Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 14th Nov, 2022

Yale professor advises GHA on fostering positive work culture

Professor Leslie Curry of Yale University and the GHA’s Director General, Professor Patrick Geoghegan. Photo by Johnny Bugeja,

By Gabriella Peralta
14th November 2022

Professor Leslie Curry of Yale University has spent a week in Gibraltar visiting the GHA and presenting recommendations on ways to improve performance by fostering an inclusive and diverse culture at work. Through her research of American hospitals, Prof Curry has analysed what makes a good hospital and a bad hospital. The research analysed why...

