Year 2 pupils at St Joseph’s Lower Primary School unveil Gibraltar-inspired artwork

Year 2 pupils at St Joseph’s Lower Primary School have created three large-scale artworks inspired by local artist Paul Cosquieri, now displayed in the school playground.

The project formed part of a wider learning journey focused on Gibraltar’s history, environment, and people.

The children were introduced to Mr Cosquieri’s work during a visit to the University of Gibraltar, where they viewed a mural by the artist alongside the original lighthouse bulb. This encounter sparked interest in his artistic style and led to a focused study as part of Art Week.

The first artwork, Inspired by..., is a collage of photographs depicting the pupils’ active learning throughout the year. It reflects the colour and energy of the mural at the University of Gibraltar, interpreted using Mr Cosquieri’s techniques.

The second piece, The Rock, is a tribute to Mr Cosquieri’s depictions of the Rock of Gibraltar. Pupils used expressive paint techniques to create a vibrant, abstract version of the landmark.

The third artwork, Flora and Fauna, explores Gibraltar’s local wildlife. Pupils participated in workshops with The Nautilus Project and The Gibraltar Bats Project, using photographs taken during a visit to Parson’s Lodge to create a colourful, pop-art-style representation of the natural environment.

Mr Cosquieri later visited the school to view the artworks and praised the pupils for their creativity and enthusiasm. He also spent time reviewing the individual studies completed by each child prior to the group work.

Art Coordinator Kelly McGrail Trico said the project gave children valuable insight into the creative process: “It’s not just about creating art. It’s about understanding the process from research to experimentation to exhibition. The children take so much pride in seeing their work displayed for others to enjoy.”

Headteacher Mrs Benzecry thanked Ms Trico, the Year 2 teachers, and SNLSAs for supporting the initiative. She said the pupils had enjoyed the experience and highlighted the project’s emphasis on creativity, exploration, and fun.