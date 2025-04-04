Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 4th Apr, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Year 2 pupils at St Joseph’s Lower Primary School unveil Gibraltar-inspired artwork

By Chronicle Staff
4th April 2025

Year 2 pupils at St Joseph’s Lower Primary School have created three large-scale artworks inspired by local artist Paul Cosquieri, now displayed in the school playground.

The project formed part of a wider learning journey focused on Gibraltar’s history, environment, and people.

The children were introduced to Mr Cosquieri’s work during a visit to the University of Gibraltar, where they viewed a mural by the artist alongside the original lighthouse bulb. This encounter sparked interest in his artistic style and led to a focused study as part of Art Week.

The first artwork, Inspired by..., is a collage of photographs depicting the pupils’ active learning throughout the year. It reflects the colour and energy of the mural at the University of Gibraltar, interpreted using Mr Cosquieri’s techniques.

The second piece, The Rock, is a tribute to Mr Cosquieri’s depictions of the Rock of Gibraltar. Pupils used expressive paint techniques to create a vibrant, abstract version of the landmark.

The third artwork, Flora and Fauna, explores Gibraltar’s local wildlife. Pupils participated in workshops with The Nautilus Project and The Gibraltar Bats Project, using photographs taken during a visit to Parson’s Lodge to create a colourful, pop-art-style representation of the natural environment.

Mr Cosquieri later visited the school to view the artworks and praised the pupils for their creativity and enthusiasm. He also spent time reviewing the individual studies completed by each child prior to the group work.

Art Coordinator Kelly McGrail Trico said the project gave children valuable insight into the creative process: “It’s not just about creating art. It’s about understanding the process from research to experimentation to exhibition. The children take so much pride in seeing their work displayed for others to enjoy.”

Headteacher Mrs Benzecry thanked Ms Trico, the Year 2 teachers, and SNLSAs for supporting the initiative. She said the pupils had enjoyed the experience and highlighted the project’s emphasis on creativity, exploration, and fun.

Most Read

Local News

Ball python triggers alarm, and questions

Thu 3rd Apr, 2025

Local News

Man arrested following police firearms operation

Fri 4th Apr, 2025

Features

35 years of the marriage vows renewal ceremony

Wed 2nd Apr, 2025

Local News

Met Police Commander to lead RGP from July amid policing challenges

Wed 2nd Apr, 2025

Brexit

Gib treaty must safeguard UK sovereignty and military autonomy, Lammy says

Mon 31st Mar, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th April 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Cross-border cultural event explores shared history, paying tribute to Tito Benady and his work

4th April 2025

Local News
Armed police arrest man after Waterport Road altercation

4th April 2025

Local News
Triay Lawyers launches art competition for local students

4th April 2025

Local News
New footpaths completed at South Barrack Ramp to improve pedestrian safety and access

4th April 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025