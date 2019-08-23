Yellowhammer spat continues in Govt and GSD exchanges
The Gibraltar Government and GSD Opposition exchanged barbed statements for the second day in a row over the handling of the Brexit process and preparations for a no deal scenario. At the centre of the spat is the publication of the leaked Yellowhammer Report which stated that Gibraltar is under-prepared for a no-deal Brexit and...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here