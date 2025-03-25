‘You are what you make of yourself, regardless of disability’

by Matthew Turnock

Daily life in Gibraltar as someone with cerebral palsy involves a mix of routine and unexpected challenges.

Managing my schedule and coordinating with carers takes up a significant part of my day. Unfortunately, care is inconsistent as I can't always rely on carers coming at the specified times.

Though I have carers during the specific times I need them - one in the morning to help me get up and ready for the day, and one at night to get me into my pyjamas and assist with other things - I still have to make sure to leave half an hour as a buffer in case they come late, which normally happens.

Despite these hurdles, I strive to lead an active life, benefiting from our close-knit community that is often willing to help when needed.

Public transportation is fantastic, and the bus drivers go out of their way to try to help. They are absolutely amazing.

However, buildings, given their age, often lack modern facilities like ramps and lifts.

For instance, our own Parliament - the centre of democracy - doesn't have access for anyone with disabilities to go and see democracy in action.

I understand certain buildings cannot have permanent ramps, but they can certainly have things like semi-permanent ones that can be taken on and off, especially in shops and other places.

New buildings have all the modern conveniences possible in terms of ramps and accessibility. However, older buildings are a bit more challenging due to their heritage aspects.

Additionally, the taxi service needs to be more inclusive for people with powered wheelchairs and wheelchairs more generally. Although they have ramps, they don't seem very safe, and the price difference between a normal taxi and one with wheelchair accessibility is quite substantial. Why should you be penalised because you use a wheelchair?

In terms of disability inclusion, we could do much more. Because we are small enough, no one should fall through the cracks.

I feel supported by my team at the GHA, including my OTs. When I need something done, it gets done. It's a question of working together, and if you want to make a change, you can't wait for someone else to make that change; you have to go forward and make it yourself.

For instance, two years ago, I took the plunge to embark on a Master's in Leadership and Management. Yes, at times it is difficult to go to Europa Point on the bus, especially when it's raining. I get wet because I don't have a car, and I have to brave the elements.

But you have to do it because, in order to make changes, you must be seen as an equal member of society - not only by words but by actions.

I think the time for subjugation is over, and the time for inclusion and emancipation is now.

Being one of the directors of St. John Gibraltar for the past 10 years has significantly impacted my life.

This role has provided me with opportunities to interact with many individuals, both with and without disabilities. It has given me the confidence to pursue further education and undertake my Master's in Leadership and Management.

Being part of such an organisation with international ties has broadened my perspective and strengthened my resolve to advocate for disability rights.

St. John Gibraltar assists me with getting to university, especially when it's raining. If it's pouring down, they help me avoid getting soaked and risking a malfunction with my electric wheelchair.

Volunteers like Alex, Skye, and many others have been instrumental in helping me reach my goals.

I was diagnosed with cerebral palsy when I was one and a half years old. I attended St. Martin's School up to the age of 11 and was one of the first students to transition to mainstream school.

I must highlight that I wasn't bullied by the children in school. Instead, I felt ostracised by the system that labelled me and others. Thankfully, I have had the ability to shed that label, or at least I'm getting there.

But what happens to those who don't have the strength of character or the support I've had throughout my life?

I have very fond memories of St. Martin's, which I never called a "special school" but rather a place for people who needed more help. I never saw the disability in people. People come in all shapes and sizes. It's society that labels us as humans, so we shouldn't label ourselves.

St. Martin's felt like my second home, especially because of the positive impact of people like Annabelle, Sally, Sandra, and Valerie, as well as countless classroom aides, who are now called LSAs. I also want to mention Priscilla, the headmistress at St. Martin's, who was amazing.

The person I need to thank for who I am and for giving me the strength I have is my mother. Without her, I wouldn't be half the man I am today. Make no mistake, she is the architect of who I am. No one else. She has been my bedrock, and her unwavering support has shaped my character and resilience.

And of course, I also thank God Almighty Himself, for I couldn't do what I do without my sense of faith. Knowing there's a greater purpose in all we do keeps me grounded and motivated.

The community in Gibraltar generally has a supportive attitude towards people with disabilities. However, my sense of inclusion stems from the life I have built for myself, rather than my disability.

I feel just like one more of the cohort at university, thanks to the support from the lecturers and support staff. When I'm at university, I often don't feel disabled because they make me feel like part of the team. This experience is rare, but it highlights the importance of community support.

Just because you're disabled doesn't mean the world owes you anything. You are what you make of yourself, regardless of disability.

One of the things I enjoy most is the summer because I love chilling out and enjoying the sea and the sun. The water is one of the few places where I do not feel somewhat disabled. Going for long strolls with my wheelchair gives me time to think and enjoy the wind.

There are significant changes I would like to see in Gibraltar to make life easier for people with disabilities more widely because we're all in this together.

Improving infrastructure and accessibility features, such as more wheelchair-friendly public transportation, accessible buildings, and better-maintained pathways, would be significant steps forward.

For a number of years now, the beaches have been accessible, and I'm proud to say I played a part in making that happen.

We can have all the services we like, but if there's no underpinning legislation, it comes across as a gift from the government, and therefore it gives the impression that people with disabilities are to be pitied or given charity.

Governments, regardless of their political colour, often use disabled people as props until the day we have rights like anyone else. That's how people will see us - as props, because we are not equal members of society.

And it's not about equality; it's about equity of opportunity.

Navigating social interactions requires a mix of confidence and patience. I feel rather included in the community, not because of my disability, but because I have made a life for myself.

While I feel included in many community events, there are occasions where accessibility issues can be a barrier. I often rely on friends and family for support and make efforts to participate in activities that are accommodating.

Building relationships and advocating for inclusion are key strategies.

Employment opportunities for people with disabilities are still limited. While there are some opportunities in sheltered employment situations, it seems more like a tick-box exercise than anything else. Unfortunately, there aren't many opportunities in reality.

I occupy my time by pursuing my Master's in Leadership and Management and serving as one of the directors of St. John Gibraltar.

Being a trustee of such an organisation that has international ties with other jurisdictions gives me the ability to talk to many other people, with or without disabilities. I also want to mention Jared from St. John Gibraltar, who has been amazing.

Have I ever felt different as a result of my condition? Absolutely. But at no point did anyone say life was fair.

My experiences have fuelled my desire to advocate for broader disability rights. I am passionate about the implementation of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the passing of related bills. I believe everyone should be equal in the eyes of the law and feel the same protection, regardless of disability.

I wish we wouldn't be seen as charity cases, which I think, to some degree, we are. That's my opinion. Unfortunately, in order to get anywhere in life due to our circumstances, we must work twice as hard.

But we can't whine or complain because that's the card we've been dealt.

But what we do need is an equal playing field.

In fact, I don't believe in equality; I believe in equity of opportunity. That's very different.

On a personal level, my motivation and positivity come from setting goals and focusing on my strengths.

The support of my friends, family, and the community is invaluable.

Engaging in activities I enjoy, such as my studies and advocacy efforts, helps me stay positive.

Knowing that I can make a difference and contribute to raising awareness about cerebral palsy keeps me driven.