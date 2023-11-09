Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 9th Nov, 2023

Local News

Young artist wins annual Bookmark Competition

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
9th November 2023

Vasileios Pantelidakis from the Loreto Convent was the overall and the school years 3-6 winner of the annual Bookmark Competition, organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) in conjunction with Dyslexia Gibraltar. The young artist arrived on the Rock a year ago from Greece and is clearly already making his mark by winning two prizes. He...

