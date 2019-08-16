Young chess players perfect their craft
Chess grandmaster Stuart Conquest held a series of classes as part of the GSLA summer programme coaching sessions at Kings Bastion. The sessions have seen children learn and practice the game of chess, from beginners to more advanced players. The fun part of the event is that the advanced players teach and help out the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here