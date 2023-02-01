Young Enterprise companies launch their products
Some 14 teams launched their products in the first in-person Young Enterprise company launch since the Covid-19 pandemic. The launch saw each team man a stall and team members quizzed by attendees about their products and the future of their fledgling companies. The products included apps, books, eco-friendly clothes, a board game, a card game,...
