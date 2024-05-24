Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 24th May, 2024

Local News

Young Enterprise pupils present EmployEase project to Feetham

By Chronicle Staff
24th May 2024

A-level pupils of the Young Enterprise ‘EmployEase’ team met with the Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, to showcase and discuss their innovative project.

Their project, EmployEase, aims to establish a streamlined pathway for students seeking employment and internship prospects, and bridges the gap between job seekers and employers in Gibraltar’s job market through a user-friendly website.

“EmployEase operates on the principles of efficiency and connectivity, aligning with the Ministry'syouth initiative, the Connect Hub, which aims to empower young people in our community and raise awareness of career opportunities in the finance sectors in Gibraltar,” said a statement from No6 Convent Place.

“Through EmployEase, employers can easily list job openings while job seekers can apply directly through the platform.”

Minister Feetham extended congratulations to EmployEase for winning the award for Best Financial Management at the Young Enterprise Awards.

"Congratulations to EmployEase for their outstanding achievement. Winning the Best Financial Management award is a testament to their dedication and hard work. We applaud their success and look forward to seeing their continued growth and impact,” he said.

“EmployEase exemplifies the innovative spirit of Gibraltar's youth. It aligns perfectly with our Connect Hub initiative, empowering young people to explore career options and facilitating connections between employers and the next generation of talent.”

“The Ministry's support underscores the importance of empowering youth-led initiatives and reflects the Government’s commitment to fostering innovation,” he added.
The EmployEase website is https://www.employeasegibraltar.com

