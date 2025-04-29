Young Enterprise students create businesses promoting sustainability, culture, and well-being
The Young Enterprise teams in Gibraltar are gearing up to the final and in the meantime they have curated projects aimed at benefiting the local community and promoting sustainability, culture, and well-being. Projects such as Macapz encourage exploration of Gibraltar through a photo competition with Macaque figures, while Enviromemo promotes energy-saving habits with eco-friendly reminder...
