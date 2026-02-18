Young Gibraltar Rugby (Campions) U16 Squad Defies Odds to Lift Bronze in First Sevens Rugby Outing

An established 15-a-side team stepping into completely new territory delivered a remarkable performance in Lisbon this weekend, claiming the bronze cup in what was their first-ever venture into sevens rugby.

With less than a month of preparation in the format and only a brief 15-minute opportunity to train on a full-size pitch before travelling, expectations were modest. Day one proved to be a steep learning curve, as the players adapted to the pace, space, and physical demands of sevens against more experienced opposition.

It was on day two, however, that the group truly found their rhythm.

Their opening match saw them take on Tapada, a side linked to the Professional Portuguese club Agronomia.

The team produced a confident and disciplined performance to secure a 25–5 victory, setting the tone for the day ahead.

They followed that with another outstanding display against RK Berlin, one of Germany’s top rugby teams. Showing growing confidence and cohesion, they ran out 22–12 winners in a hard-fought contest that highlighted both their attacking ability and defensive resilience.

The final for the bronze cup took place in the Universidade de Lisboa main stadium, where they faced St. Julian’s, a Lisbon-based international school and rugby club widely regarded as one of the city’s strongest rugby environments, attracting players who want to challenge themselves and develop their game. Despite being down to just two playable substitutes and carrying several injuries, the team rose to the occasion. Against opponents who were able to rotate heavily throughout the match, they delivered their most complete performance of the tournament, winning in style 45–12 to lift the bronze cup.

This group’s success is not without foundation. Many of the same players were part of a previous squad that competed at an under-13 tournament in Lisbon, where they finished third against teams from across Europe and were also recognised with the Fair Play Award, a reflection of both their ability and sportsmanship.

Among those players was Amber Weir, who competed alongside the boys during that last campaign.

This time she represented a UK-based girls’ academy known as the ‘Legion of Sisters’, a team formed by players who first met at a Northampton Saints Rugby camp. Competing at the same tournament in the U16 Girls category, they reached the gold plate final and secured an impressive second-place finish to UR7s, a specialist academy Sevens side.

Another notable achievement came from Hayley Cerisola, one of the under-18 girls involved in the wider rugby group. She represented a Portuguese Algarve-based side in the under-18s girls tournament over the same weekend and was voted Most Valuable Player by the competing Canadians in recognition of the incredible impact she made both on and off the pitch. Hayley had also previously played in Lisbon as part of the earlier youth squad that competed at the under-13 tournament, continuing her strong connection with rugby events in the city.

For a team well established in the traditional 15-a-side game but entirely new to sevens rugby, the achievement this weekend was significant. The tournament provided valuable experience, exposed them to a different style of play, and demonstrated how quickly the players were able to adapt.

While the first day brought expected challenges, the second day highlighted the character, commitment, and talent within the squad. With more time to train specifically for the sevens format, the future looks promising.

This bronze cup marks a strong beginning, and sets the foundation for what the team hopes will be an even more successful return next year.

