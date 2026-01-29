Young guitarist Aanika Pai releases first single

For the second year running Aanika Pai will be playing guitar at the Anaheim music trade fair (NAAM) in the US and has just released her first single, an instrumental composition called ‘Inception’. She will turn 13 this month and is a rising star of fusion music. Joe Adambery caught up with Aanika Pai and asked about her music.

How long has your first single been planned for?

After playing at NAMM in 2025, one of my goals for last year was to write my first original song. I began recording riffs and melodies at home, and later attended the Freak Guitar Camp in Sweden, where Mattias IA Eklundh gave me advice on developing my ideas. I shared my riffs and melodies with him, and that’s how ‘Inception’ came about. The song is co-written by Mattias (Freak Guitar, Freak Kitchen, Freak Audio) and I wrote all the guitar parts. It will be available to stream or download on my YouTube channel (@AanikaPai) and also on Spotify. It is a self-funded project so we are hoping it’s successful so that we can follow it up.

What is on the horizon for this year as far as live appearances and further recordings?

I’ve already recorded my second song, which has already been mixed and mastered, although we’re still deciding on its title and a release date. I’m currently in Anaheim, California, for NAMM 2026 from (20- 24 Jan) and I’m extremely grateful to Tagima (guitars) USA for the opportunity to represent them for the second year in a row. I’ll also be attending the Freak Guitar Camp in Sweden in early August 2026 and plan to attend Guitar Summit 2026 in Mannheim, Germany in September. Of course I also hope to do live appearances in Gibraltar if they coincide with my free time after studies.”

Since this Brazilian guitar brand Tagima sponsors your NAMM appearances, are they planning to take you to Brazil or anywhere else to show their guitars?

I haven’t discussed this with Tagima Guitars yet, but I would love the opportunity to attend other music conventions on their behalf, particularly in Brazil and China.

As your playing progresses, are you now firmly rooted in fusion as the first single suggests?

I absolutely love fusion music and it’s a big influence on my playing. I listen to musicians like Guthrie Govan, Alex Hutchings, Allan Holdsworth, Frank Gambale, Mattias Eklundh, Matteo Mancuso, and many other incredible guitarists.

That said, I love all guitar music and take inspiration from the greats across different music styles.

Have you seen any of your guitar idols playing live yet and if not, are you planning to see any of them in concert soon?

I’ve seen Kiko Loureiro, Guthrie Govan, Mattias Eklundh, Alex Hutchings, Andy Timmons, Jared James Nichols, and Philip Sayce live. I also had the opportunity to play live in front of Kiko Loureiro, Guthrie Govan, and Mattias Eklundh, all which were real highlights for me.

Tell us about your current recording plans and is your next single ready yet?

My second song has already been mixed and mastered. It’s a groovy guitar track that I really love and is planned for release after we return from NAMM. I’ve also written a few additional riffs that have the potential to develop into full songs, and I intend to keep writing riffs and songs throughout the year as I can make time after studies and practice.

What are your aims for this year, given that your guitar career can only follow after your education. Do you have many plans after practice?

I absolutely love playing the guitar and want to keep improving my skills and musicality. This year, I also hope to release more of my own music, attend events like NAMM and Freak Guitar Camp, and continue learning from the amazing musicians I admire - all while balancing my education.

What is your typical routine for practice and how many hours do you have to play to keep up your technique and skills?

My practice routine varies. On school days, I play close to two hours per day, while during school holidays I practice much more—sometimes 4 to 8 hours a day when I don’t have to study.

Your last performance here was at the New Year’s eve concert at Casemates did you enjoy that experience in the rain?

I’m very grateful to have had the opportunity to perform at the New Year’s Eve show in Gibraltar. It was an amazing experience to play alongside some of the best local talents, who were incredibly encouraging and supportive. I would love to play live more often and look forward to as many opportunities as possible.