Mon 17th Nov, 2025

Young Leaders receive certificates following completion of summer programme

By Chronicle Staff
17th November 2025

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture, Tourism and Youth, Christian Santos, presented certificates to participants of the Young Leaders Programme during a ceremony hosted by the Gibraltar Youth Service.

The event recognised the commitment and development of young people who took part in the summer initiative, which included leadership workshops and placements within local youth clubs.

Mr Santos, who launched the programme earlier this year, congratulated the participants on their achievements and encouraged them to continue developing their leadership skills.

He said: “It is important to show young people that the stereotypes of leaders can be broken. Kindness, support, empathy, commitment and decision making are recognised leadership skills which our Young Leaders have demonstrated they have.”

The Youth Service congratulated all participants and expressed its intention to continue supporting future cohorts.

For more information about the Gibraltar Youth Service, please contact the Principal Youth Officer, Mark Zammit at mzammit@gibraltar.gov.gi

