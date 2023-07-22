Young man dies and another critical after collision on Line Wall Road

An 18-year old local man has died following a road traffic collision on Line Wall Road early Saturday morning, the Royal Gibraltar Police said in a statement.

The RGP Control Room received a request for police and ambulance assistance at 03:46, following reports that a car had collided with street furniture outside NatWest Bank.

A second male in the car, 19, suffered serious injuries and remains in a critical condition. He is being transferred to medical facilities in Spain for further treatment.

A third male travelling in the car, 18, is being treated for shock at Saint Bernards Hospital.

A road closure and traffic diversions were in place Saturday morning between Cathedral Square Park and the traffic lights at the British War Memorial Steps.

The family of the deceased male has been notified of his death and a police liaison officer is currently supporting them.

Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Services, the Gibraltar Ambulance Service and the Gibraltar Defence Police were also deployed to the Road Traffic Collision, which was declared a major incident by the RGP.

RGP officers from the Crime Division, Crime Scene Investigation Team, Response Team and a Road Traffic Collision Investigator are currently investigating the circumstances which led to the collision.

HM Coroner has been informed.

The road closure and traffic diversions were expected to remain in place for several hours.

An RGP spokesman said: “If anyone witnessed the incident, we would ask them to contact us on 200 72500 or online via www.police.gi/report-online

“We respectfully ask that members of the public avoid the area, whilst officers deal with this tragic accident.”