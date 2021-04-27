Young musicians awarded prizes in festival gala night
The annual prize giving ceremony of the Gibraltar Festival for Young Musicians took place last weekend at the John Mackintosh Hall in front of a socially distanced audience in what was a first, hosted by the Gibraltar Cultural Services as we ease back to normality after a year-long absence of live events. Christian Santos, Head...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here