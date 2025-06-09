Young recipients honoured at Brave Hearts Awards reception

The Mayor, Carmen Gomez, hosted a reception at the Mayor’s Parlour on Thursday to celebrate young people who have shown exceptional resilience in the face of illness or disability.

The event, attended by the Minister for Health, Gemma Arias Vasquez, and Director of Public Health, Helen Carter, recognised children and teenagers who have faced significant personal challenges with courage and determination.

These were Javier Sheppard Capurro, Noah Bailey, Archie Shoesmith, Jamie Stevenson , Giles Rodriguez, Alba Morales Llufrio, Faye Santos Pizarro, Isabella Jones and Leo Mason.

During the presentation, the Mayor addressed the recipients, the youngest of whom was five years old, acknowledging their strength and perseverance. She described their experiences as a journey of survival, and assured them that their resilience had not gone unnoticed.

She said that while it was natural for them to sometimes feel unfortunate when comparing themselves to others, they should remember that they serve as an inspiration to many and are “champions in their own right”.

Each recipient was presented with a Brave Hearts medal and a personalised certificate. Ms Gomez expressed her hope that they would treasure the awards and consider themselves part of a special community.

She said the initiative had been inspired by similar well-being awards in the UK and expressed her hope that the Brave Hearts Awards would become an annual event in Gibraltar.

She also thanked the Gibraltar Health Authority staff who supported the event, as well as the carers and health professionals who continue to provide crucial support to the young people and their families.

Recipients of the awards spoke warmly about the recognition and expressed their gratitude for the words shared by the Mayor.