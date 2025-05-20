Young Shakespeare Company performs for over 2,000 students in Gibraltar

The Young Shakespeare Company entertained more than 2,000 upper primary and secondary school students in Gibraltar last week with daily performances of Twelfth Night.

Each performance began with an interactive session, followed by a modern-day interpretation of the Shakespearean comedy. The cast involved students from the audience in selected roles, bringing the play to life in an engaging and participatory format.

As part of Gibraltar Cultural Services’ development and educational programme, the group also led a workshop at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre. The session, focused on ‘acting Shakespeare’, was attended by students from GAMPA and Theatre Makers and provided an opportunity to work with professional actors.

Gibraltar Cultural Services extended its thanks to the John Mackintosh Educational Trust for sponsoring the project, and to the schools for their support throughout the week.