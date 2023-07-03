Young talent share personal stories in new stage production
Young talent within the ‘Theatre Makers’ group have used their own personal stories as inspiration for their production of ‘Brainstorm’. Under the guidance and expertise of show director Jackie Villa, the youngsters have tailor-made the play to make it their own, adding their own stories and experiences into the production, so much so that the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here