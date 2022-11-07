Young writer launches ‘Into Dark Shadows’ novella
Jared Cruz launched his novella ‘Into Dark Shadows’ at an event in John Mackintosh Hall on Thursday evening. Mr Cruz was selected for a writing initiative that was organised by the Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture. Forming part of World Book Day, Mr Cruz was tasked with writing a novella....
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here