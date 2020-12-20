Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 20th Dec, 2020

Youngsters enjoy refurbished skatepark, with promises of a new location

By Matthew Ramirez
20th December 2020

A new location for a skatepark has been “earmarked”, the Minister for Youth Steven Linares announced as he visited the existing skatepark to view the refurbishments that had taken place. The project, which was undertaken by the Gibraltar Youth Service in collaboration with the GSLA and the RGP, has seen seven murals painted on the...

