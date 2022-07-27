Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 27th Jul, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Youngsters experience a soldier’s life in outreach programme

By Nathan Barcio
27th July 2022

Some 20 youngsters received a first-hand experience of life in the Royal Gibraltar Regiment on Tuesday, as the regiment seeks to boost its profile within the community. Members of the regiment’s recruitment team invited The Youth Service to Devil’s Tower Camp to participate in the Youth Outreach Programme. The youngsters, aged between 10 and 17,...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Intense heat and extreme danger as firefighters battle tunnel blaze

Tue 26th Jul, 2022

Local News

GFRS assesses 'offensive possibilities' after tunnel fire burns overnight

Wed 27th Jul, 2022

Local News

Hottest night on record? ‘Quite likely’

Tue 26th Jul, 2022

Brexit

Commons committee publishes summary of meeting with Blue ID residents

Sat 23rd Jul, 2022

Local News

Fog impacts inbound flights again

Mon 25th Jul, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th July 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Opinion & Analysis
#SophieSays: In keeping with tradition

27th July 2022

Local News
Hottest night on record? ‘Quite likely’

26th July 2022

Local News
HMS Trent welcomes visitors as open day highlights Rock’s ‘essential’ support role

25th July 2022

Local News
Children hone creativity in arts and crafts workshops

25th July 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022