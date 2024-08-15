Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 15th Aug, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Youngsters learn to cycle in Pedal Ready course

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
15th August 2024

Some 16 children learnt the basics of how to cycle in a Pedal Ready course, before moving on to learning the rules of the road.

Simon Debono, a long-time cycling instructor, and Paul Balban, the Bicycle Mayor of Gibraltar, conducted a two day level one ‘Pedal Ready’ course this week.

Mr Debono, who has over 15 years of experience in the field, explained that the courses are part of the Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority's (GSLA) summer sports program.

The course catered to 16 children, ranging in age, who already have some understanding of cycling.

"The requirement for this level one course is that they know how to cycle, or have an understanding of how to cycle, and then we just enhance their skills on their bicycles and get them prepared in a controlled environment, so that they're ready to do the level two, which is the next stage on the road riding," said Mr Debono.

Children learnt how to properly mount and dismount their bicycles as well as hand signals and emergency braking.

"There are tricks to it,” Mr Debono said.

“There is a correct way to get on a bicycle. A correct way to get pedal ready, and a correct way to push off."

Former Minister for Transport, Mr Balban, said that Pedal Ready “is an important part of the work” he does.

Mr Balban introduced cycle lanes locally during his time as Minister for Transport.

“This is something which I wanted to continue,” Mr Balban said.

“I set this up when I was in government, and I wanted to make sure that it thrives and that people will continue cycling."

Mr Balban added that Pedal Ready can cater to both children and adults.

Courses start at level zero where riders will start to learn how to balance on their bicycle.

"We love it when the young ones and the old ones work together, they don’t feel that they break bridges, they all feel united in that respect,” he said.

The youngsters taking part in the course this week, if they pass, will go on to do level two which will teach them how to ride on the road safely and how to enter or exit main roads.

Both Mr Debono and Mr Balban stressed the importance of promoting safe and responsible cycling practices within the community and for those who need help in learning the skills necessary to travel safely by bike their courses will teach them.

Email pedalready_gib@hotmail.com for more information or visit their social media pages.

Most Read

Local News

Some 340 local students to receive A-level results tomorrow

Wed 14th Aug, 2024

Local News

Three men arrested for fraud

Fri 2nd Aug, 2024

Local News

RGP investigates carer impersonator

Mon 12th Aug, 2024

Local News

With just 20% of Gibraltar at a healthy weight, Public Health plans wide-ranging strategy

Mon 12th Aug, 2024

Local News

UEFA suspends Morata and Rodri after ‘Gibraltar Español’ chants

Wed 7th Aug, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th August 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Govt seeks interest for Waste Management Facility with ambitious recycling targets

15th August 2024

Local News
After tuna season reopens, anglers catch 75kg

15th August 2024

Local News
Peninsula appoints Vice Admiral Sir David Steel as first Non-Executive Director

15th August 2024

Local News
Some 340 local students to receive A-level results tomorrow

14th August 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024