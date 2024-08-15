Youngsters learn to cycle in Pedal Ready course

Some 16 children learnt the basics of how to cycle in a Pedal Ready course, before moving on to learning the rules of the road.

Simon Debono, a long-time cycling instructor, and Paul Balban, the Bicycle Mayor of Gibraltar, conducted a two day level one ‘Pedal Ready’ course this week.

Mr Debono, who has over 15 years of experience in the field, explained that the courses are part of the Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority's (GSLA) summer sports program.

The course catered to 16 children, ranging in age, who already have some understanding of cycling.

"The requirement for this level one course is that they know how to cycle, or have an understanding of how to cycle, and then we just enhance their skills on their bicycles and get them prepared in a controlled environment, so that they're ready to do the level two, which is the next stage on the road riding," said Mr Debono.

Children learnt how to properly mount and dismount their bicycles as well as hand signals and emergency braking.

"There are tricks to it,” Mr Debono said.

“There is a correct way to get on a bicycle. A correct way to get pedal ready, and a correct way to push off."

Former Minister for Transport, Mr Balban, said that Pedal Ready “is an important part of the work” he does.

Mr Balban introduced cycle lanes locally during his time as Minister for Transport.

“This is something which I wanted to continue,” Mr Balban said.

“I set this up when I was in government, and I wanted to make sure that it thrives and that people will continue cycling."

Mr Balban added that Pedal Ready can cater to both children and adults.

Courses start at level zero where riders will start to learn how to balance on their bicycle.

"We love it when the young ones and the old ones work together, they don’t feel that they break bridges, they all feel united in that respect,” he said.

The youngsters taking part in the course this week, if they pass, will go on to do level two which will teach them how to ride on the road safely and how to enter or exit main roads.

Both Mr Debono and Mr Balban stressed the importance of promoting safe and responsible cycling practices within the community and for those who need help in learning the skills necessary to travel safely by bike their courses will teach them.

Email pedalready_gib@hotmail.com for more information or visit their social media pages.