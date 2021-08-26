Youngsters visit RGP’s K9 unit

A number of youngsters met police officers and the K9 unit at the Royal Gibraltar Police’s Traffic Compound on Wednesday morning.

During the two-hour visit more than 20 children and teachers from a local bible camp tried on police uniforms for size, whilst learning all about what officers do on a typical day, from officers Tanya Reddy and Nicholas Ramagge.

Aged seven to 15 years old, the kids then got to meet PC Janssen Olivero, who introduced them to the RGP’s crime-fighting canines Ness and Stitch.

They also got to grips with police equipment such as handcuffs, batons and shields, before posing for pictures in several police vehicles.

Melanie Stagnetto, a bible camp co-ordinator at Gibraltar’s Cityline Church, helped organise the event.

“The kids have absolutely loved today. I think the commotion speaks for itself! “We hope the RGP will get a few more police officers following in their footsteps after their visit this morning,” she said.