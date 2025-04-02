Youth Arts Jamboree 2025 engages young people in creative activities

The Youth Arts Jamboree (YAJ), organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry for Culture, brought together young people through a range of artistic and cultural activities.

This year’s programme included a meet-and-greet session at City Hall, hosted by Deputy Mayor Nicky Guerrero, where attendees learned about the role of the Mayor and explored the Mayor’s Parlour.

Local scouts participated in an interactive library session, engaging in activities that helped them earn their Library Badge.

Lizanne Figueras from Kitchen Studios led an art session for youth clubs, where participants used upcycled fabrics and materials in creative design challenges.

Shane Dalmedo from GEMA Gallery hosted a papercraft workshop for younger children, guiding them in creating puppets inspired by classic fairytale characters as part of World Book Day celebrations.

Despite rainy weather, World Book Day events at John Mackintosh Hall attracted hundreds of pupils, who took part in activities focused on classic children’s stories. The day concluded with a public storytelling session led by GAMPA Juniors.

Gibraltar Cultural Services said it will continue to build on the success of the Youth Arts Jamboree in future editions.