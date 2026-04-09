Youth Arts Jamboree engages around 2,000 young people in cultural programme

Around 2,000 students and young people have taken part in Gibraltar’s arts and cultural scene over the past two months through the Youth Arts Jamboree 2026, an initiative delivered by Gibraltar Cultural Services.

The programme offered participants opportunities to develop creative skills, learn about local artists and engage with Gibraltar’s history and cultural heritage through a range of activities and visits.

These included guided tours of Gibraltar’s street art, the Mario Finlayson National Gallery, Gibraltar Exhibitions of Modern Art and the John Mackintosh Hall Library.

Participants also took part in hands-on sessions such as a Teddy Bear Repair Workshop, lighting and photography sessions, a technical theatre workshop, workshops led by the Photographic Society and capoeira classes.

Gibraltar Cultural Services worked with local youth organisations including the Gibraltar Youth Service, as well as Rainbows and Scouts, to ensure the programme reached a broad cross-section of the community.

World Book Day formed part of the Jamboree, with over 400 students visiting the John Mackintosh Hall to explore ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’.

Workshops and storytelling sessions were held to encourage engagement with the text and promote reading for pleasure, while a public storytelling event delivered by GAMPA juniors also formed part of the programme.

The Youth Arts Jamboree forms part of Gibraltar Cultural Services’ ongoing work to support creativity and widen access to arts and culture for young people in Gibraltar.

Further information is available by emailing development@culture.gov.gi