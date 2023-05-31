Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 31st May, 2023

Youth day trip to Ronda

By Chronicle Staff
31st May 2023

After months of project participation, members of the Mingle and Youth Café who attend the Youth Centre enjoyed a day trip to the town of Ronda.

“This group have been working on their life skills, teamwork and independence since the start of the year and the outing was a taster of a more extensive trip to Brighton that they have been planning and fundraising towards,” a spokesman for the Gibraltar Youth Service said.

“The group took the scenic train journey to Ronda, which was a first experience for most of them.”

“While they were there, they spent time walking around the old town before venturing upon the balconies and bridges.”

“Here, members took some group pictures against the breath taking views before enjoying some lunch at a local restaurant.”

The Gibraltar Youth Service continue to develop exciting opportunities, trips and projects with members and are looking forward to a productive and fun-filled summer in the Service’s 60th year, the spokesman added.

