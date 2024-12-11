Youth Panel discusses disability rights and inclusion
The Ministry of Equality’s Supported Needs and Disability Office joined forces with the Youth Service to host a Youth Symposium recently, leading up to International Persons with Disabilities Day. The event served as a platform for open dialogue, offering participants and attendees the opportunity to explore the lived experiences of individuals with disabilities and the...
