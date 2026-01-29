Youth Saturday entertainment forms part of the Youth Arts Jamboree

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, will hold Youth Saturday Entertainment as part of the Youth Arts Jamboree on Saturday February 21, 2026.

From 11am to 3pm, young performers will provide music, DJs and other entertainment along Main Street, with the event aimed at showcasing the creativity, energy and skill of young people.

Performances are scheduled as follows:

• 11am to 12pm – outside St Mary the Crowned – DJ Nihal

• 11am to 12.30pm – Piazza (Main Street side) – DJ Nate (Nathan Pereira)

• 11am to 1.30pm – Engineers Lane junction – Waves

• 11am to 3pm – Casemates Square – GFA PlayMakers (The Incredibles)

• 11.30am to 1.30pm – Cathedral Square – Farrah Slade and Nicky Borda

• 12pm to 12.30pm – Main Street – Re-Enactment Band

• 12.30pm to 1.30pm – Piazza (Main Street side) – Reece Ebrahim

The event will take place in the town centre as part of the wider Youth Arts Jamboree programme.