Thu 5th Oct, 2023

Youth Service celebrates 60th anniversary

By Chronicle Staff
5th October 2023

The Gibraltar Youth Service celebrated its 60th anniversary recently with commemorative gifts presented.

Young people have enjoyed and benefited from the Youth Service provided through the decades, with the 80s and 90s being particularly memorable for youth exchange programmes to different European countries.

Since the year 2000, the Service has had a complement of full-time staff members who are JNC qualified (licensed in youth work) or in trainee positions working towards the qualification.

The occasion was attended by numerous people whom have represented the Service, with all Principal Youth Workers throughout the years.

Elio Victor, who was unable to attend, Robert Balban, Jimmy Felices, and current Principal Mark Zammit were presented with commemorative gifts by way of a token of appreciation for their and their teams’ collective contributions.

The event was also attended by the caretaker Minister for Youth, Steven Linares.

“Some of the most beautiful moments of the event were the testimonies from young people who are current Service users,” said a statement from the Youth Group.

“They spoke openly, honestly and meaningfully about what the Youth Service means to them, and is testament to its continuing importance and value.”

The Gibraltar Youth Service thanked all past and current service users, all ministers, Government Head of Departments and administration teams at the various ministries that have had responsibility over it over the decades.

The service thanked the other departments and NGOs who are invested in young people, and all full-time youth workers, support staff, volunteers and others whom have served Gibraltar’s young people over the last 60 years.

