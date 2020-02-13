Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 13th Feb, 2020

Youth service celebrates World Hijab Day

By Chronicle Staff
13th February 2020

The Gibraltar Youth Service recently celebrated World Hijab Day with an intercultural awareness day.
The event saw young Muslims who are members of the local youth clubs raised awareness about the Hijab garment. People from other religious groups were given the opportunity to wear the headpiece and taste traditional Moroccan food.
“Predominately, our Muslim young members wanted to challenge people’s perception of the hijab being oppressive when in fact it is a cultural choice for women,” a statement from the Gibraltar Government said.
The event was supported with a visit from the Minister for Equality Samantha Sacramento and Principal Youth Officer Mark Zammit.
“World Hijab Day has great importance,” Mr Zammit said.
“We must stand up and recognise women having the right to choose what they want to wear. World Hijab Day is an event to be celebrated - not for religious tolerance but for women’s rights around the world.”
If you are a young person and would like to get involved in any of the events or activities provided by the Youth Service, please contact Mr Zammit on mzammit@gibraltar.gov.gi or call 200 78637.

