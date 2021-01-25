Youth Service hosts online Zoom sessions

The Gibraltar Youth Service continues to deliver its Youth Work sessions online.

‘Zoom Sessions’ have provided a platform to engage with young people on a variety of activities including quizzes, scavenger hunts, art, creative storytelling, media projects, music and general catch-ups to ensure youth workers are able to check in with the young people’s well-being.

Youth club users have also been working on a short video clip to share with staff and service users at the Elderly Residential Services as a sign of solidarity and support during these difficult times.

If you are a young person and would like to get involved in the online Zoom meetings, please contact the Youth Service on 20078578.

For further information on the Youth Service, you can visit their website www.youth.gi or contact Mark Zammit, Principal Youth Officer, on mzammit@gibraltar.gov.gi or call 200 78637.