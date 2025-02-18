Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 18th Feb, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Youth Strategy to rethink, reshape and streamline services

By Gabriella Peralta
18th February 2025

A year into the development of a Youth Strategy for Gibraltar, services are being streamlined and reshaped to better care of local youths. Senior Youth Worker Rebecca Figueras began work on the strategy in February last year, with the project now in the drafting stage and expected to be published later this year. Ms Figueras...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Brexit

Gibraltar ready to reciprocate amid confusing reports border controls may be tightened

Mon 17th Feb, 2025

Local News

Man jailed for online child sex offences

Fri 14th Feb, 2025

Local News

Man admits beating woman and threatening to disclose private photos

Thu 13th Feb, 2025

Features

Teresa Bosano celebrates 101st birthday

Fri 14th Feb, 2025

Local News

Gib registers property deals worth £366.5m during bear market, with all eyes now on treaty

Mon 10th Feb, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th February 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Laja Alta cave art boats confirmed as oldest in western Mediterranean

17th February 2025

Opinion & Analysis
La cuesta de enero… the Gibraltar of yesteryear and its amusements… and a tribute to old friends

14th February 2025

UK/Spain News
La Linea looks at change with an eye on life after Brexit

14th February 2025

Local News
Man jailed for online child sex offences

14th February 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025