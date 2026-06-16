Youth Track league comes to an end with presentation this Tuesday

The Youth Summer track league came to an end with a presentation this Tuesday evening at the Lathbury Sports Complex.

The league was the third youth track league event this season with young athletes from the Under 6s to the Under 15s having competed. The track league was to coincide with some of the school trips, especially for the latter years in middle schools reducing the participation numbers from previous competitions. However, once again the league brought to the forefront the continued interest that exists in athletics. The sport trying to bridge the gap now between the youth and senior levels. Retention of athletes among one of the biggest concerns.

This year, once again, competition has been mainly across the one club which has continued to maintain its youth development programme. Although the senior road runners league has several clubs participating in events only Lourdians have a youth development programme available. This reducing team competition across the sport and hampering the growth of the sport.

Earlier this spring the Traditional Mile run provided another boost for youth athletics, with Finley Cant taking the men’s category. The female category saw Olivia Roberts Paterson once again finishing first.

The race, which sees runners cover a one-mile distance from the area of Regal House in Queensway to just before arriving at the gates of the Europa Business Centre on Dockyard Road, is among the shortest and fastest of the road running season. Traditionally held immediately after the Christmas holidays, the change in date has seen it staged for the first time in many years with runners having to be wary of the heat.

The race started at an early time this Sunday.

Notably, although the race had a reduced field due mainly to its short distance, which is not favoured by many, Olivia was once again to finish ninth overall, stamping her mark as an emerging young talent. Her sister was not far behind, finishing eleventh overall and just six seconds behind.

The race also saw another young runner, Eusebio Villatoro, come to the forefront, pushing Finley to the very finish line and finishing just two seconds behind. Gonzalo Mora also provided a stern challenge, finishing just five seconds behind the overall winner.

Youth Track league results

UNDER 6 GIRLS

1 IVY RICHARDS 297

2 ALEXIA GORDON 296

2 AALIYAH SHERIFF 296

3 TERESA BENSADON 293

UNDER 6 BOYS

1 OLIVER PERALES 299

2 R AIT LACHCEN MATTO 298

3 ALFIE REEVES 292

4 STEFAN WALSH 288

5 LEON GOLDFINE 286

6 ALEX MONTIEL 193

7 LOUIS MUSCAT 187

8 ELIJAH AKAUMA 184

9 WILLIAM SANTOS 98

10 SEBASTIAN GORDON 93

11 ZION IGLESIAS 91

6 YR OLD BOYS

1 WILLIAM SHERIFF 298

2 LAWRIE BENSADON 296

3 HENRYK BACZNYNSKI 295

4 CADEN HARRIS 99

6 YR OLD GIRLS

1 LUCIA GORDON 300

2 ROBYN MACEDO 297

3 LEAH ORFILA 293

4 T MARTINEZ ROMERO 291

5 ANNA JOYCE 289

6 HATTIE GOMEZ 95

7 MADISON AXON 189

7 YR OLD BOYS

1 STEFAN CABEZUTTO JNR 300

2 GEORGE MURPHY 296

3 GEORGE REEVES 292

4 MIKKEL BERING 290

5 LOUIS GORDON 289

6 EVAN MARTINEZ 287

7 MANU ALARCON BRAVO 283

8 NIVAAN CHABLANI 279

9 RHYS WALSH 275

10 JAMES CARRARA LLAMAS 274

11 JACK RICHARDS 270

12 BENJAMIN DRURY 89

7 YR OLD GIRLS

1 DONNA BRENIG 298

2 ARIELLA WRIGHT ESTELLA 297

3 AVA AKUMA 294

4 EVIE TRINIDAD 293

8 YR OLD BOYS

1 CODY FALERO 298

2 RAYANE AIT LACHEN MATTO 297

3 LUCAS GORDON 294

4 JACK WATSON 293

5 ZAYNE MOXHAM 286

6 SOLOMON BRENIG 284

7 RAHUL ASWANI 281

8 NOAH RODRIGUEZ 279

9 OLIVER FRANCIS 278

10 THEO DYKE 274

11 ALEXANDER PODESTA 270

12 HARVEY BENSADON 266

13 CAMERON HARRIS 90

14 CONNER HARRIS 87

8 YR OLD GIRLS

1 ELIZA O’SHAUGHNESSY 298

2 OLIVA BOTHEN 295

2 ANNA GAREZE 295

3 ROSIE CHAIPPE 292

4 SOHIE VIERA 286

5 SOPHIA MAE DESOISA 286

6 ERIN NUGENT RODRIGUEZ 285

7 CAITLYN PERALES 277

8 IZZABELLA WRIGHT ESTELLA 276

9 MINA GOLDFINE 273

10 ELLA O’CONNELL 272

11 LIYAN CHAU 178

9 YR OLD BOYS

1 NOAH JEFFREIS-MOR 300

2 NOAH TRINIDAD 294

3 DAVID BRENIG 290

4 ETHAN MARTINEZ 195

5 JAMES GORDON 99

6 LUCA VELEMA 99

10 YR OLD BOYS

1 JACOB RODRIGUEZ 300

2 JACOB FALERO 294

3 LEO BARKER 293

4 DANIEL TIBOT 291

5 RYLAN DEBONO 287

6 ERIC OLLIVIERRE 287

7 RHYS MATTO 282

8 KADEN MAURO 282

10 YR OLD GIRLS

1 CELINE CHARVETTO 298

2 LAUREN IMOGEN DAVIS 297

3 SLEMA BDONER 296

4 ZARA LALLY 293

5 APOLLINE MAMOU 288

6 LIBERTY AXON 96

11 YR OLD BOYS

1 NICO GAREZE 300

2 SCOTT DE HARO 295

3 OLIVER MACEDO 291

4 LEON ALARCON BRAVO 288

5 THEO BROWN 288

6 ELI BRENIG 286

7 DYLAN VASQUEZ 282

8 LUCA TRINIDAD 186

9 OLIVER NUGENT RODRIGUEZ 183

10 ALEKSANDER MARCUS GALIA 99

11 YR OLD GIRLS

1 KAYLA KNIGHTS 298

2 LAUREN LALLY 297

3 ANNA FRANCIS 296

4 KYANNE BARCELO 290

5 PERLA BARKEER 288

6 MAYA GOMEZ 279

7 SEEMA LAKSHMI ASWANI 279

8 PHOEBE ROBERTS 277

9 PAISLEY LOUISE GERARD 273

10 ANNA MAE MONTIEL 191

11 CORA LOPEZ 186

12 LYNAIH CARRASCO 178

11 YR OLD GIRLS (B)

1 MATILDA CHILD 300

2 ELLA ORFILA 296

3 SIENNA MAE HARPER 295

12 YR OLD BOYS

1 ANDREAS BANIZETTE 300

2 MICHAEL BYRNE 297

3 BEN ROBERTS PATTERSON 300

12 YR OLD GIRLS

1 LUNA KATE SOIZA 300

2 ARIA HERNANDEZ CATALINA 297

3 ALBA HERNANDEZ 300

4 MARTHA O’SHAUGHNESSY 297

5 KAITLYN BRIGHT 294

13 YR OLD BOYS A

1 MARKO DIAMANTOPOULOS 300

2 ADIAN HERNANDEZ CATSALIN 296

3 CALLUM BROWN 295

4 OWEN GRIFFITHS 194

13 YR OLD BOYS B

1 BEN GORDON 299

2 ALFIE CHILD 297

3 FREDDIE CHILD 295

14 YR OLD BOYS

1 ITAY AVRAHAM 299

2 JYLES SHERIFF 296

3 ELLIOT PILE 300

4 OLIVER ROBERTS 297

15 YR OLD BOYS

1 ALEX GORDON 300

2 DEVON JOSHUA MUMFORD 300

3 REUBEN YOUNG 297

15 YR OLD GIRLS

1 LEYRE GARCIA MAKPA 199

2 ARIANNE DALLI 198

3 SCARLETT CUMMINGS 99

Traditional One-Mile Run Results

FEMALE RESULTS

1. Olivia Roberts Paterson — 5:21

2. Sophie Roberts Paterson — 5:27

3. Magdalena Cox — 6:53

4. Sienna Mac Harper — 7:31

5. Alicia Dominguez Arcos — 8:53

MALE RESULTS

1. Finley Cant — 4:41

2. Eusebio Villatoro — 4:43

3. Gonzalo Mora — 4:46

4. Jacek Trojanowski — 5:03

5. Noah Virvescu — 5:05

6. Sebastian Galia — 5:17

7. Maurice Turnock — 5:18

8. Francisco Javier Garcia Puyol — 5:19

9. Lee Corbacho — 5:25

10. Jose Carlos Almansa Perez — 5:43

11. Aaron Carreras — 5:53

12. Benjamin Roberts Paterson — 5:55

13. Ivan Ford — 6:22

14. Ashton Vinent — 6:41

15. Anthony Rodriguez — 6:45