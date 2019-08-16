Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 16th Aug, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Zipp’s Trips read at John Mackintosh Hall Library storytelling session

By Chronicle Staff
16th August 2019

Zipp’s Trips is a book that was written by a group of six form students from Westside School and Bayside School.

The book aimed at children aged five to eight was read Thursday morning at the children’s storytelling session by a volunteer speaker from the Trafalgar Theatre Group.

The focus of the book is about embracing differences within our society thereby promoting empathy, equality and inclusion.

In March of this year, the Ministry of Equality presented a copy of this book to all children in the school year’s 2 and 3 as part of its equality and inclusion awareness campaign.

Copies were also made available to Government Departments, Agencies and Authorities where there are public waiting areas frequented by children and public libraries.

The Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento said: “On this occasion it has been a collaboration between the John Mackintosh Hall Library staff, the Trafalgar Theatre Group and the Ministry of Equality.”

“My many thanks to all for participating and assisting in the spreading of the important message of inclusion, equality and its values. May this be the start of many collaborations,” she added.

Most Read

Local News

US seeks to seize Grace 1 as Gibraltar moves to release

Thu 15th Aug, 2019

Local News

Gibraltar frees Iranian supertanker Grace 1, despite US move to seize

Thu 15th Aug, 2019

Local News

2019 recipients of Gibraltar Medallions of Honour and Distinction announced

Mon 12th Aug, 2019

Local News

Government condemns latest incident at sea

Thu 8th Aug, 2019

Local News

Govt announce tender for Old Married Quarters

Mon 12th Aug, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th August 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Zipp’s Trips read at John Mackintosh Hall Library storytelling session

16th August 2019

Local News
Housing Outreach Clinic – Laguna Estate

16th August 2019

Local News
Andrea Bocelli: 1,800 extra tickets go on sale on Monday

16th August 2019

Local News
ESG welcomes real time air pollution monitoring

16th August 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019