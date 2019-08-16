Zipp’s Trips read at John Mackintosh Hall Library storytelling session

Zipp’s Trips is a book that was written by a group of six form students from Westside School and Bayside School.

The book aimed at children aged five to eight was read Thursday morning at the children’s storytelling session by a volunteer speaker from the Trafalgar Theatre Group.

The focus of the book is about embracing differences within our society thereby promoting empathy, equality and inclusion.

In March of this year, the Ministry of Equality presented a copy of this book to all children in the school year’s 2 and 3 as part of its equality and inclusion awareness campaign.

Copies were also made available to Government Departments, Agencies and Authorities where there are public waiting areas frequented by children and public libraries.

The Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento said: “On this occasion it has been a collaboration between the John Mackintosh Hall Library staff, the Trafalgar Theatre Group and the Ministry of Equality.”

“My many thanks to all for participating and assisting in the spreading of the important message of inclusion, equality and its values. May this be the start of many collaborations,” she added.