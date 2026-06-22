Zoe Torres returns with podium finish at international powerlifting competition

Gibraltar’s own female powerlifter, Zoe Torres, continued her success abroad by returning with a podium finish in her latest international competition.



Zoe competed last month in her second powerlifting competition with the World Raw Powerlifting Federation in the UK, alongside approximately 70 male and female lifters across the junior, open and masters categories. The Gibraltar powerlifter was not alone in her venture, with fellow Gibraltarian Louis Chichon also competing in the men’s open division.



Building on the progress she made at her first competition in February, Zoe once again competed in the Masters division and this time successfully secured first place, as well as the titles of Best Overall Lifter and Highest Total Lift, with a combined total of 327.5kg. She also recorded competition-best performances in all three disciplines, lifting 117.5kg in the squat, 65kg in the bench press and 145kg in the deadlift.



In addition, she received second place in the DOTS rankings, a points system used in powerlifting to compare lifting performance relative to body weight.



Her improved total has earned her a second invitation to the UK Masters Nationals in November, superseding the invitation she received following her February competition.



Zoe has now returned to training and will be working hard over the next five months to prepare for the Masters Nationals, which will take place near Leeds in November and will bring together some of the country’s strongest lifters.

Her goal, she told this newspaper, “is to promote powerlifting locally, particularly amongst women, and hopefully put Gibraltar on the map in the sport, as she aims to compete at European and international level next year.”