100 Days to Go Until Orkney 2025 International Island Games

Beautifully crafted medals for the Games are unveiled in all their glory

Thursday April 3 marks just 100 days to go until the Orkney 2025 Island Games begins. To commemorate this special milestone, the stunning medals that will be presented to each winning athlete have been revealed.

“The medals have been kindly sponsored by leading Orkney jewellery designer, Sheila Fleet OBE. Famed globally for her distinctive designs, Sheila’s jewellery is inspired by the breathtaking Orcadian landscape.

“In 2023 Creative Orkney and Orkney 2025 partnered to launch a competition for the design of the medals and ribbon. Jodie Brown’s remarkable standing stones medal design was chosen to win, and she has the honour of seeing her sketch brought to life and feature on all 1272 medals that will be presented at Orkney 2025. Jodie, aged 23 from Kirkwall, will also receive her own commemorative set and will be given the opportunity to present a medal during the Games. The ribbon design was won by Olivia Yorston, whose striking concept represents the flag colours of Orkney and features all official Island Games logos.

“Excitement and anticipation for the Games is increasing. The Island Games, an international multi-sport competition, will bring together athletes from islands across the world to compete in a wide variety of sports. Orkney, known for its stunning landscapes and rich cultural heritage, is gearing up to host athletes, coaches, and spectators from dozens of island nations, creating an event that is as much about community and camaraderie as it is about competition.

“From 12–18 July 2025, Orkney will welcome around 2,000 athletes from 24 island groups across the globe to compete in 12 sports: Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Bowls, Cycling, Football, Golf, Gymnastics, Sailing, Squash, Swimming, and Triathlon. This marks the first time Orkney has hosted the Games, making it a landmark occasion for the island.”

Speaking about Jodie’s design, Sheila Fleet said, “Jodie has created a very iconic design with so much that symbolises Orkney’s rich cultural heritage. The hollow circle stands for Orkney and the presence of the iconic standing stones. As a medal it has great impact. It shows the real potential of an up-and-coming designer, so we are absolutely thrilled to have given Jodie the opportunity to work with us on the design of a new Standing Stones collection that will be launched around one month before the Games.”

“Kirsty Talbot, Director of Orkney 2025, said, “Orkney is a thriving hub for creatives, attracting artists, writers, musicians, and craftspeople from across the globe. It is therefore extremely fitting that the medals designed for the athletes of Orkney 2025 celebrate Orkney’s iconic landscape and will be a perfect tribute to the winning athletes who compete in our Games. With only 100 days to go until we welcome the world, excitement is building and we are very much looking forward to creating positive memories which will last a lifetime.”

Business Minister Richard Lochhead said, “With just 100 days to go until the Orkney Island Games, excitement and momentum is well and truly building. As the largest event ever to be held in Orkney, this is a phenomenal opportunity to drive new economic and social opportunities and create a legacy for the people and businesses of Orkney and beyond.

“The medals designed by Jodie and sponsored by world-renowned jewellery artist Sheila Fleet are a powerful example of how the Games are being supported locally as Orkney seizes the incredible and exciting opportunity to showcase these amazing islands when the Games take place in July.”

The Games is supported by principle funders the Scottish Government and Orkney Island Council, and would not be possible without the incredible efforts of the Orkney community. Over 800 volunteers have stepped forward to take on vital roles, from stewarding events to supporting athletes and spectators.

“Their dedication showcases the warmth and hospitality that make Orkney such a special place.”

The Games kick off with a spectacular Opening Ceremony and Athletes’ Parade in Kirkwall on Saturday 12 July and will be hosted by Lorraine Kelly. Some of the highlights throughout the week include the triathlon in Stromness, cycling road races through the West Mainland, and the half marathon in Kirkwall, every venue will be alive with activity, showcasing the talent and determination of athletes while creating memories for spectators and participants alike. The Opening Ceremony and all of the sporting events are free and open for all to attend.

