Tue 15th Jul, 2025

Another intense day for badminton

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
15th July 2025

It was another intense day for badminton in the Pickaquoy Centre on Tuesday.

In the morning men’s singles games, James Linares won 2-0 to the Shetland Islands, Joshua Montado won 2-0 to Gotland, Thomas Reidy won his match against the Falkland Islands 2-0 and Chi Leong Sou lost 2-0 to Ynys Mon.

In the afternoon men’s singles games James lost to Orkney 2-1, Joshua lost 2-0 to the Isle of Man, and Thomas lost 2-0 to Greenland.

In the women’s singles Cielo Mapatac lost to Orkney 2-0.

In the men’s doubles Joshua and Kasper Thy Jessen won their game against the Shetland Islands 2-1. And, James and Thomas lost their game against the Cayman Islands 2-0.

Later on Joshua and Kasper faced Menorca, where they lost 2-0.

In the women’s doubles Cielo and Amber Prescott lost 2-1 to Menorca.

