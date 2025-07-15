It was another intense day for badminton in the Pickaquoy Centre on Tuesday.

In the morning men’s singles games, James Linares won 2-0 to the Shetland Islands, Joshua Montado won 2-0 to Gotland, Thomas Reidy won his match against the Falkland Islands 2-0 and Chi Leong Sou lost 2-0 to Ynys Mon.

In the afternoon men’s singles games James lost to Orkney 2-1, Joshua lost 2-0 to the Isle of Man, and Thomas lost 2-0 to Greenland.

In the women’s singles Cielo Mapatac lost to Orkney 2-0.

In the men’s doubles Joshua and Kasper Thy Jessen won their game against the Shetland Islands 2-1. And, James and Thomas lost their game against the Cayman Islands 2-0.

Later on Joshua and Kasper faced Menorca, where they lost 2-0.

In the women’s doubles Cielo and Amber Prescott lost 2-1 to Menorca.