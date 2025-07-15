Flores wins squash bronze for Gibraltar in hard-fought match

Ivan Flores won bronze for Gibraltar in an intense well fought match on the squash court against the Cayman Islands on Tuesday afternoon.

Ivan said it means a lot to him to come to the Island Games and other competitions to represent Gibraltar.

“It is special to have a medal for Gibraltar when I am born in Barcelona,” he said.

“I won the world masters and the European masters representing Gibraltar. When I am playing squash it is always with the flag [of Gibraltar].”

“I'm living in Gibraltar now, I'm working in Gibraltar. It's my home now. I was born in Barcelona. I'm from Spain. I'm from abroad, but for me, it's the same. I have new friends. I have a new family in Gibraltar. I hope I can represent Gibraltar always. Why not?”

Ivan said the game was tough as he has had a very tight hamstring.

Another element was the height of his opponent.

“He is tall and this court is small. When you play with this guy, he covered all the court. I needed to play my best squash and put the ball very tight if not I had a problem, because he's waiting all the time to play in front,” Ivan said.

His plan for the game had been to play at the back and put on long rallies, maximising his fitness.

However, that game play did not play out but ultimately it did not matter when the bronze medal was presented to him at the stadium later in the evening.

Team manager and player Christian Navas Snr said it was “a great result’.

“He was really unlucky in the semis. He could, should have maybe got through to the final. He was up seven three, and a couple of silly mistakes that happen in the sport and he lost out on the final today, but he's played for third and fourth and it’s a great result,” he said.

Describing the opponent, he said there are not many players who have those racket skills, even in the top 20 in the world. He believes if the player would have combined his racket skills with fitness, he would be hard to beat.

Christian also praised the organisation of the Island Games in general and in particular the squash.

“I think we've definitely got to congratulate the organisation in Orkney. I think it's been one of the best I have been to,” he said.

“I think that's the feedback from many of the athletes here.”

“The weather's also been great. Apparently normally it isn't.”

“Our support as well, it's been really good. People have come around to watch the games. They've been trying to go around all sports, which helps.”

“We had a great atmosphere today for Ivan, which makes a big difference. So all in all, we’re having a good time.”

Christian was also on the court during the day and won his game against Orkney 3-1 for the 11/12 playoffs.

Thomas Da Silva took on Bermuda but lost 3-1 in the men’s singles 19/20 playoffs.

In the women’s singles Colleen Devincenzi Clemens won 3-1 against fellow teammate in the 13/14 playoffs.

In the 7/8 playoff Victoria Griffen lose her game against Isle of Man 3-1.

On Wednesday the team have a day of doubles, men’s, women's and mixed. On the last two days, Thursday and Friday they have the team event.