Fri 22nd Apr, 2022

Justin Hewitt won the fifth Professional Darts Corporation Gibraltar World Cup of darts qualifiers

By Guest Contributor
22nd April 2022

Justin Hewitt won the fifth Professional Darts Corporation Gibraltar World Cup of darts qualifiers beating Juan Carlos Muñoz 6-4 in the final .

With five out of the six qualifiers complete, Justin the rock eagle Hewitt has won four of the events .

Although Justin had already qualified, this didn't stop him going for the win again.

In the final Justin averaged 83 and won his legs in 15-17-17-18-20-20 darters .

Justin hit 5x 180 and high checkouts of 160 and 100 during the event .

With one more qualifier remaining 10 point’s separate Dyson Parody and Craig Galliano to see who partners Justin .

Results as from last 8

Justin Hewitt 6-2 Dayle Ramirez
Dyson parody 6-4 Craig Galliano
Juan Carlos Muñoz 6-0 Joseph ward

Darren Vassallo 6-5 Dylan duo

Semi final

Justin Hewitt 6-4 Daryl Vasallo
Juan Carlos Muñoz 6-4 Dyson parody

Final

Justin Hewitt 6-4 Juan Carlos Muñoz.

