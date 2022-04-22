Justin Hewitt won the fifth Professional Darts Corporation Gibraltar World Cup of darts qualifiers beating Juan Carlos Muñoz 6-4 in the final .

With five out of the six qualifiers complete, Justin the rock eagle Hewitt has won four of the events .

Although Justin had already qualified, this didn't stop him going for the win again.

In the final Justin averaged 83 and won his legs in 15-17-17-18-20-20 darters .

Justin hit 5x 180 and high checkouts of 160 and 100 during the event .

With one more qualifier remaining 10 point’s separate Dyson Parody and Craig Galliano to see who partners Justin .

Results as from last 8

Justin Hewitt 6-2 Dayle Ramirez

Dyson parody 6-4 Craig Galliano

Juan Carlos Muñoz 6-0 Joseph ward

Darren Vassallo 6-5 Dylan duo

Semi final

Justin Hewitt 6-4 Daryl Vasallo

Juan Carlos Muñoz 6-4 Dyson parody

Final

Justin Hewitt 6-4 Juan Carlos Muñoz.

