Fri 18th Jul, 2025

Island Games squash

Photos by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
18th July 2025

On the last day of the Island Games Orkney 2025 Gibraltar’s squash team took on the Isle of Man and won 4-1 on Friday morning.

First to place was Thomas Da Silva who won his game 3-1, next up was Colleen Devincenzi Clemens who won her match 3-2. Following her was bronze medallist Ivan Flores who won his game 3-0.

Victoria Griffin lost her game 3-0 and playing the final match of the morning was Christian Navas Snr who won his game 3-2.

In the afternoon they took on the home team of Orkney with the overall result of 5-0 in stark contrast to the morning.

Ivan lost his game 3-2, Christian lost his 3-0, Victoria lost hers 3-1, Lily Rogers lost hers 3-1 and Thomas his 3-0.

Overall in the team event Gibraltar came 4th.

