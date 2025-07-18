Island Games squash

On the last day of the Island Games Orkney 2025 Gibraltar’s squash team took on the Isle of Man and won 4-1 on Friday morning.

First to place was Thomas Da Silva who won his game 3-1, next up was Colleen Devincenzi Clemens who won her match 3-2. Following her was bronze medallist Ivan Flores who won his game 3-0.

Victoria Griffin lost her game 3-0 and playing the final match of the morning was Christian Navas Snr who won his game 3-2.

In the afternoon they took on the home team of Orkney with the overall result of 5-0 in stark contrast to the morning.

Ivan lost his game 3-2, Christian lost his 3-0, Victoria lost hers 3-1, Lily Rogers lost hers 3-1 and Thomas his 3-0.

Overall in the team event Gibraltar came 4th.