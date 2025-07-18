Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 18th Jul, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Baglietto places fifth in tough Orkney half marathon

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
18th July 2025

With four laps of a hilly course and wind to contend with Kim Baglietto came in 5th in the Island Games Orkney half marathon on Friday, in a better time than she had expected herself to do as she clocked 1:25.20.

Minutes after crossing the finish line and having congratulated the athletes before her she told the Chronicle she was really happy with her time.

“If you would have told me three weeks ago that I'd be lining up here to run this,” she said before pausing to take a second to take in just how tough the build-up to the event was.

“It's been it's been a difficult build-up. It's been a difficult few weeks. So, I'm just really proud to have got here to run out.”

“I was thinking I might run around 1:27, compared to previous races that I've done with this kind of elevation. So 1:25.50, I can't ask for much more with 5th place.”

“It would have been brilliant to have taken home then I was beaten by four better athletes on the day so it is what it is.”

Some of the challenges on the course were hills and wind.

She said that she did well on the hills and there were a lot of them, with a total elevation of 300m.

But just when she got to the point of thinking she was going to get a chance to recover, she would reach the crest of the hill and the wind would hit and suddenly “wow my recovery was gone.”

Having to do the loop four times was good in a way as she already knew what to expect, but the wind brought its challenges.

With the race is done, Gibraltar’s record holding athlete and former Island Games medallist was looking forward to a pint and to getting back to the Rock to focus on her partner Chris and their lives before she attempts her next half marathon in Marbella in October.

Most Read

Local News

Man arrrested over alleged threats to kill CM

Tue 15th Jul, 2025

Local News

Former Principal Auditor ‘factually and legally wrong’ on Savings Bank compliance audit, Govt says 

Thu 17th Jul, 2025

Local News

Azopardi says public mood has shifted amid concern over transparency in governance 

Fri 18th Jul, 2025

Local News

Audit report puts Savings Bank investment strategy under spotlight 

Thu 17th Jul, 2025

Local News

CM tables motion rejecting audit report as biased, Azopardi responds with no confidence move 

Fri 18th Jul, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th July 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Island Games squash

18th July 2025

Sports
St Joseph’s Edge Cliftonville After Extra-Time Battle in Belfast

18th July 2025

Sports
Paide Seal Conference League Progress with 4-1 Victory Over Magpies

18th July 2025

Sports
Personal bests highlight strong promise for Gibraltar track athletes

17th July 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025